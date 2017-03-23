Effective Speakers!

Technology, hockey, overcoming fear, the family camping trip – those were some of the topics covered by the young winners of the Bradford Lions Club's Effective Speaking Competition.

Students from every Catholic school in Bradford West Gwillimbury, and public schools W.H. Day Elementary and Sir William Osler PS, took part in the public speaking competition – and on Monday, March 20, the first and second-place winners in the Jr. French, Jr. English, Intermediate and Senior categories presented their speeches in front of a full house, at the Lions Hall in Bradford.

From Ryan Theriault's Jr. speech on hockey great Tim Horton and his iconic coffee chain, in French, to Jamie White's Sr. presentation on embracing failure as the key to success, the talks were funny, engaging and inspiring.

All seven of the winners will go on to the Region level of the Effective Speaking competition, being held this Saturday, March 25, at the Lions Den, Lions Park in Bradford, 226 Colborne St.

Good luck to Ryan Theriault (1st) and Bryn Coutts (2nd) in Jr. French, Kaleb Christophersen (1st) and Quinn Russell (2nd) in Jr. English, Jaclyn White (1st) and Ally Bakhmatch (2nd) in Intermediate, and Jamie White (1st in the Sr. competition).