Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A local man faces stunt driving and speeding charges after a car was clocked at 74 kilometres an hour past the posted speed limit early Thursday.

South Simcoe police on Canal Road at 6 a.m. spotted a car passing a row of other vehicles.

Radar showed it travelling at 124 km/h, police said; Canal Road is a 50 km/h zone.

A 40-year-old Bradford man was charged with speeding and stunt driving.

His driver's licence was suspended for a week, his car was impounded and he has a May court date.

Police say the speed limit is the speed limit, and that passing other vehicles does not permit drivers to exceed this limit, even temporarily.