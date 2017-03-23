You can't get there from here...

If residents thought that 2016 was a difficult year to get around Bradford West Gwillimbury.... just wait. 2017 is shaping up to be even more of a construction nightmare.

To install new water and wastewater infrastructure needed to service the Highway 400 Employment Lands and the hamlet of Bond Head, there are plans to close Line 6 to traffic, between 5 Sideroad and County Road 27 from Monday, March 27, until the Fall of 2017.

In preparation, on March 25, Sideroad 5 will be closed between County Rd. 88 and Line 6 for the day, starting at 8 a.m.

There will be no through traffic during the closures. Residents will have access – either from County Rd. 27 or Sideroad 5 - but it will be variable, depending on the location of the construction crews, day to day. And while garbage collection will continue, school bus stops have been moved, and Canada Post has advised that there will be no mail delivery. Mail will have to be picked up at the Post Office in Bradford.

On April 8, the Line 5 Bridge over Hwy. 400 will be demolished (if weather is poor, the date will be pushed back to April 22). There will be no through traffic on Line 5, with the road closed from about Coffee Rd. to Sideroad 5, starting April 3, for a construction period expected to last 18 months.

And the County is repairing or replacing at least 2 bridges in Bradford West Gwillimbury in 2017 – the Penville Creek culvert, on County Rd. 27, and the “Over Drainage Canal” bridge in Bradford, at Simcoe Rd. and Canal Rd.

Prepare for detours...