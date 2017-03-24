Battle of the Bantams

The Bradford Bantam LL Team #1, sponsored by Weekend Hockey and Beethoven & Fairbarn, wrapped up its Semi-Final series against TNT #1 with a series of big wins. After starting down 2 games, and tying TNT in Game 3, the Bulldogs turned the tide on March 5 with a 4-3 overtime win, on goals by Benny Gentile from Keegan Terrey and Jaime Wade; Terrey from Nicholas Petherick and Wade; and a pair by Petherick, both assisted by Colin Almeida.

Game 5, March 7 was another big win for Bradford in OT, the Bulldogs defeating TNT 2-1 with both goals by Keegan Terrey - one unassisted, the other from Jack Price.

Game 6, March 10. Bradford #1 – 2, TNT – 1, on goals by Keegan Terrey (unassisted), and Benny Gentile from Tyler Senior and Colin Almeida. The win sends the Bulldogs into the Championship Final against another Bradford squad, Bradford LL Bantams #4, at the BWG Leisure Centre. Bradford #4 defeated the NobleKing Knights in their semil-final series.

The Championship, a Battle of Bradford, started on March 20, when the two evenly matched teams played to a 2-2 tie. Bradford #1 saw scoring by Shawn Bezerra, from Nicola Giglio and Tyler Senior; and Nicholas Petherick from Jacob Zinner, with outstanding netminding by Isaac Duva. Bradford Greenhouses #4 had goals from Ryan Gainer and Eric Rawding.

Game 2 on March 23 was another close one, but this time Bradford #4 pulled away with a 3-2 win, to lead the series 3 points to 1.

Game 3 takes place at 7 p.m. on March 24 at the Leisure Centre. Games are also scheduled for March 26 at 8 p.m., and March 28 at 7 p.m., if needed. Come out and cheer on the Bradford teams.

A reminder: Bradford's Midget A team continues its pursuit of the OMHA Championship, against New Hamburg - playing at the Wilmot Recreation Complex on March 24, and back in Bradford at the Leisure Centre at 8 p.m. on March 25.