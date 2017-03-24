Discover the Golden Taste of Asia

Golden Taste of Asia is a new restaurant in Bradford that wants to bring the flavours of Southeast Asia to local diners – going beyond curries, samosas and Butter Chicken, to introduce unique and authentic dishes from India and Sri Lanka.

There is Kothu, a shredded roti tossed with curry, or Thali – a rice dish, served with four curries; Sambar, a vegetable soup, and Rasam, a soup made with herbs.

And then there are the Dosas, a kind of circular flat bread, resembling a huge crêpe rolled into a cone.

Dosas are feather-light, easily shared, and perfect for dipping in the sauces created fresh daily. They can be plain, sweet – there’s even a Chocolate Dosa, for dessert - or flavoured with as much or as little spice as the diner wants. Some are topped with an array of ingredients; others are filled - a true culinary adventure.

Golden Taste of Asia, located at 316 Holland St. West, is owned and operated by the Ganeshalingam family. Ganeshalingam and his wife Jeyamalatha do the cooking, bringing 10 years of experience in the restaurant sector to their new venture.

They first visited Bradford last summer, and liked the town but asked themselves, “What’s missing here?” They quickly found the answer: “Indian spice and culture!”

The Ganeshalingam family has created a comfortable, casual dining space, where they hope to tempt diners to try dishes beyond the ordinary – an exploration of culture through food, with everything made on the spot, and 100% fresh, guaranteed.

“Spicy and flavourful – they’re not the same thing. We’re flavourful,” says daughter Trussha.

Diners may come in for the Butter Chicken initially, she says, but then “they love it, and come back and try other things.”

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, seven days a week. There is a kids/student menu, for those nervous about spice, and plenty of items on the menu for both meat-lovers and vegetarians.

For more information or take-out, call 647-666-2499 or email goldentasteofasia@outlook.com. The restaurant can also be viewed on Facebook.com, at GoldenTasteOfAsia – and has been gathering great reviews since it opened on Valentine’s Day.

The Ganeshalingam Family invites the community to come in, and explore the Golden Taste of Asia.