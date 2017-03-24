Official Plan Amendments approved

On March 21, Bradford West Gwillimbury council passed four Official Plan Amendments – the result of an Official Plan Review that looked at seniors housing policies, growth and population, employment lands, and a Downtown Revitalization Strategy implementation policy.

Despite the arguments of developers, council accepted the conclusions of the consultants: that there is no need at this time to either expand the Bradford Urban Boundary and include new greenfield lands, or to convert lands designated as commercial/industrial to residential.

The consultants used new 2016 Census information, and the provincial growth plan requirement that 40% of future growth occur within the Built Boundary, to confirm that the town has sufficient residential lands to meet the 2031 approved population target of 50,500.

The census identified a population of 35,325 in BWG – which could be as high as 36,344, based on “undercount” estimates – which means that BWG will need an additional 5,576 new dwelling units to meet future growth. If 40% of that growth is within the Built Boundary, through intensification, that equals 2,229 units – with another 3,347 to be built on “Greenfields” or raw land.

Looking at the lands available, for low, medium and high density, the numbers showed that the supply of residential-only lands will last until mid-2029 within the Built Boundary, the Greenfield supply to mid-2030. If mixed-use lands are included, the supply will last until beyond the 2031 boundary.

And that, Joe Nethery told council on March 21, was without including any additional secondary apartments or garden suites, or increased densities. Simply increasing the permitted number of units from 16 to 19 in low density areas would eliminate any potential deficit, he said. “That stretches out your supply by 15%.”

Nethery noted, “At every turn, we have used conservative estimates - numbers that are grounded in reality.”

However, if the county allocates additional population to BWG through its next comprehensive review, a shortfall could result, triggering a need to consider how the additional growth would be accommodated. “It is at that time that it would be appropriate for the town to consider land needs beyond 2031,” the report noted – “holistically,” and not in response to individual developer requests.

Other significant changes:

• Seniors housing: While the Seniors Accommodation Community Improvement Plan program was successful in addressing the need for retirement/assisted living residences, there is still a shortfall of senior-appropriate housing forms in the private housing market – especially since two thirds of the growth in households to 2031 will be related to persons over the age of 55. The review suggests that policies be developed to support a broader mix of housing types, reduce unit sizes and parking standards for senior-related/affordable apartments and condos, and encourage the development of rental accommodation. Under the amendment, greenfields developed after March 21 will need to ensure that 20% of the dwelling units are “in forms that broaden choice in the Bradford Urban Area consistent with the changing demographic profile, including the older persons population.”

• Downtown revitalization: The downtown core has been redefined to include the area along Holland St. from Professor Day Drive to Bridge Street, north along Barrie Street to just north of Frederick Street, and north on Dissette. The “gateway” areas at the east and west end of the downtown are pre-approved for higher densities, with a minimum of four storeys and maximum of eight to 10 storeys, for new buildings – although a recent change exempts some areas from the minimum, to permit standalone residential units and a transition from taller built forms to existing single family residential areas, where appropriate. Most of Holland Street in the downtown is designated for a minimum of two storeys and maximum of six; a small section of Barrie Street is designated for two to four storeys. In all cases, reduced minimum heights or additional storeys can be approved by council, through “bonusing.”

• Designated Employment lands will be protected, even though BWG now has "a lot" of lands. Specific uses for the Hwy. 400 employment area are defined, that match Provincial Ministerial Zoning Orders - restricting some areas to manufacturing, warehousing, fabricating, repairing, processing and assembly, with only offices that are ancillary uses; and in others permitting everything from Research and Training uses, public and institutional uses, offices and some retail. Outside processing, storage, testing, display and sales will be permitted, but no Residential uses.

Other clauses within the amendments protect the route of the Hwy. 400-404 Link, and require that infill development within a “stable residential community... maintain and protect the existing residential character.”