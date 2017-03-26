My Canada - Life on Hurd Street

Sometime in the 1970s, my parents bought a home on Hurd St., built by John Zima; John and his older brother Paul at one time built homes together.

In the backyard, there was a vegetable garden that measured 20' by 20', where Mom and our Baba grew cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, beans and carrots. At the end of the garden was a row of strawberries.

Several neighbours and other homes that backed onto the laneway also had some good-sized vegetable gardens.

Mom and Baba were fabulous cooks. We grew up with home-made Pierogi (filled with jam or cheese), Halushy (now known as gnocchi), cabbage rolls and home-made bread. Our Baba's specialty was Chicken Noodle Soup with Rezanky (hand-made thinly sliced noodles) and Placzki (potato pancakes).

My brothers and I had a pretty cool swing set, and if all 3 of us were swinging really high, the posts would lift from the ground, giving you the feeling that the swing set would tip over.

A few homes down the street lived Ron Coffey. Although he had lost his eyesight, for many years he repaired bicycles and lawnmowers, and also traded and repaired shotguns. Further down the west end of Hurd was the gate to a farm owned by the Maslak family.

And two doors east of us, lived a boy who had a garage filled with toys – LEGO, Fisher Price castles and Characters, Hot Wheels cars, Tonka Trucks, Star Wars toys – that many of us played with.

We played Hide and Go Seek at night, played baseball games at the Bradford Public School ball diamond, went swimming in the pond at Scanlon Creek. We even drank water from a garden hose!

Some of us would take our kites to fly near the Water Tower on Queen St. (the tower was a lot smaller then) – and if the kite string broke, we would be running down Essa St. chasing the kite.

Watching the older kids play ball hockey on Hurd St. was fun. Sometimes the ball went onto the property of a little old German lady – Mrs. Bernhardt – and she would run out and take the ball into her home.

There were some “good kids” to play with in the neighbourhood, and a few of them remain in Bradford to this day.

The school we attended was Marie of the Incarnation (now St. Marie), and the Principal at the time was Sister Rita. In those days, if you were very bad you went to the Principal's Office to get a speech, or the strap. Most of the students were of European descent – mainly Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, German, and some Irish.

Mom would take us shopping in “downtown” Bradford, where there was only one set of traffic lights at the Four Corners. Shoes were bought at Selecta Footwear, and there was store called Stedmans, for more extensive shopping. My brothers' bunkbeds came from Deemac Furniture. For special gifts we sometimes when to My Favourite Things.

In the Fall, Mom and Dad went to the Korovko Hall for Dinner and dancing on a Saturday night. Many of the Holland Marsh farmers also attended the dance – and the next day, we had to tip-toe around the house, after Mom and Dad came in late.

Lots of great memories of Bradford, from the days when it was a small town – days gone, but not forgotten.

