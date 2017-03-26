We are the Champions!

On home ice, with cheering fans packing the stands, the Bradford Bulldogs Midget A team won the OMHA championship, defeating the New Hamburg Huskies in a crucial Game 5. It was the first time a Bradford team has won the Ontario championship in over 2 decades.

The score was 2-1 for the Bulldogs at the end of Period 2 – and they held on in the 3rd, largely thanks to incredible netminding by goalie Mitch Giglio, #47, who seldom took his eyes off the puck. It was a performance that earned him MVP honours, and the congratulations of both sides.

The series had been tied at 2 games apiece, with each side winning at home. And as the final seconds on the clock ticked down on Saturday, the Bradford crowd erupted – and the Bulldogs poured onto the ice, scattering gloves, sticks and helmets as they celebrated the win.

They shook hands and posed for photos with the Huskies, donned their championship red hats, and held their trophies high at centre ice – and posed with their fans, who have supported them through the Championship.

The Midget A team has had a stellar season, winning the Silver Stick, and now the Championship – but their season isn't over yet. The Bradford Bulldogs Midget A champs will represent the OMHA at the OHF championship weekend, April 7-9 in Clarkson.

