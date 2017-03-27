Scouts' Jamboree Dance!

BWG - First Bradford Scouts are holding a Jamboree Fundraising Dance on Saturday, April 1, at Holy Martyrs of Japan Catholic Church parish hall, located at 167 Essa St. in Bradford - raising funds to send Bradford Scouts to the Sesquicentennial Canadian Jamboree in Halifax this summer.

The Dance features dancing to the live band Dufferin County Line, plus a late night buffet, Door Prizes and a Silent Auction, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only $25 apiece, with all proceeds going to Scouting. For tickets call Lloyd George, at 905-715-1785. Dufferin County Line has donated their services, to boost the fundraising.