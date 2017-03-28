Man charged with online child luring

Newmarket - York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Internet Child Exploitation Team have arrested a 37 year old Newmarket man, and charged him with several offences in connection with online child luring.

The investigation began regarding a male who had made contact on Facebook with a female, who advised him that she was only 15. The accused attempted to engage in sexual conversations, including requesting that she send him sexual images of herself. The conversations proceeded to a discussion of a meeting for sexual purposed.

On March 16, the accused was arrested at a location in Newmarket, where he had arranged to meet the female. A man identified as Curtis Barton, 37, has been charged with Access Child Pornography, Luring to Facilitate invitation to Sexual Touching, Luring to facilitate a sexual Assault, Luring to facilitate Sexual Interference, and two counts of Luring a child to facilitate Child Pornography.

The accused is believed to be active on Social Media, including Facebook, under the name Curt Barton. Investigators are asking anyone who may have had communications with this individual to come forward and contact the Internet Child Exploitation Team at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7078, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of child exploitation or sexual assault you are urged to report it to police immediately, no matter how long ago it may have occurred. A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence. Members of the public are reminded to exercise caution when using the internet, social media and online classifieds. Children should be supervised by an adult, and should stay away from websites not first approved by parents or guardians.

For more information on protecting your family from internet danger, visit www.yrp.ca.