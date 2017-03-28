What they were paid in 2016...

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has released the remuneration paid to members of Council and Boards, in keeping with the requirements of the Municipal Act.

Mayor Rob Keffer received remuneration (including benefits) of $38,853.89 in 2016, plus a mileage allowance of $3,000, a $540 Internet allowance, $200 for attending Special Meetings of Council, and $400 for conferences/meals. He also received $19,093.77 as a Simcoe County Councillor, $600 from the Holland Marsh Drainage System Joint Municipal Services Board, and $2,400 for his role on the BWG-Innisfil Police Services Board, for a total of $65,087.66. The mayor expensed $3,499.26.

Deputy Mayor James Leduc received $24,156.88 (incl. benefits), a mileage allowance of $2000, Internet allowance of $540, $200 for Special Meetings, $600 for conferences/meals, and $17,283.38 for his role as County Councillor, for a total of $44,780.26. He billed $2,999.48 in expenses.

All Councillors receive a mileage allowance of $1,500, and the Internet allowance of $540. In addition, Councillor Peter Dykie was remunerated $20,928.69, received $200 for special meetings, and $500 for conferences/meals. With all payments, his total came to $23,668.69; he billed expenses of $2457.15.

Councillor Raj Sandhu received remuneration of $18,511.34, $200 for special meetings, and $1025 for conferences/meals, for a total of $21,776.34. His expenses came to $4,924.62.

Co. Gary Lamb received remuneration of $20,423.44, $200 for special meetings, $800 for conferences/meals, and a $1000 honorarium for his role on the BWG Library Board. Total remuneration came to $24,463.44. Lamb expensed $2,383.04.

Co. Mark Contois received $18,460.60, $200 for special meetings, for a total of $20,700.60. He submitted expenses of $1117.18.

Co. Peter Ferragine received remuneration of $18,453.66, $100 for Special meetings, $1,190.08 for his role on the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority Board (incl. Mileage), for a total of $21,783.74. He claimed $224.66 in expenses.

Co. Gary Baynes received $18,464.44, plus $200 for Special Meetings, $250 for conferences/meals, $800 for his role on the Holland Marsh Drainage System Joint Municipal Services Board, for a total of $21,754.44. He claimed $1,018.51 in expenses.

Co. Ron Orr received $18,460.60, $200 for Special Meetings, and $1,659.20 for his role on the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority Board (incl. $613.74 for mileage), for a total of $22,359.80. He expensed $1,290.16.

“The numbers are there for all the Town to see,” noted Mayor Keffer.

The six members of the Library Board each received an honorarium of $1,000.

Members of the Holland Marsh DSJMSB received between $300 and $900, depending on service and number of meetings attended.

On the Committee of Adjustment, Mario Vittiglio received $840, and claimed $195.06 in expenses; David Morton $720 plus $228.61 in expenses, Steven Fick $960 plus $190.29 in expenses, Edward Gres $960 plus $260.71 in expenses, and James Slykhuis, $960 plus $229.59 in expenses. Expenses consisted of Memberships, and mileage.