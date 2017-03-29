Art and Vines, a perfect pairing

The passion of Flamenco guitar, and a glass of red or white wine... it was the 'perfect pairing' at the Holland Marsh Wineries, in honour of Earth Hour.

The “Art and Vines” concert at the Winery, located at 18270 Keele St. in the Holland Marsh, featured the artistry of guitarist and recording artist Roger Scannura, and his wife Valerie. While guests sipped wine, and snacked on hors d'oeuvres prepared by O'Malley's Catering, Scannura shared the music of Southern Spain, as Valerie played the percussion box drum and castanets, and danced the Flamenco.

“It really fits with our winery,” said Jill Jambor, store operations and communications, and a former music student who studied under Scannura. “It's a traditional form of music, and we're an Old World style of winery.”

In honour of Earth Hour, when citizens are asked to cut back on their energy consumption between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on March 25, the afternoon concert followed the spirit of the initiative by turning off the lights, substituting candles, and donating a portion of the concert proceeds to the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation.

This isn't the first Earth Hour event held at the Holland Marsh Wineries; one year, the venue held a “blind” tasting, in the dark. “That was a lot of fun,” said Jambor, who promised future Earth Hour activities at the Winery.

For more information on Holland Marsh Wineries, email info@hmwineries.ca or call 905-775-4924.

Missed Earth Hour? You can hold your own 'Earth Hour' at any time. Just turn off all non-essential electronics, unplug the TV and computer, and find an alternative way to appreciate the earth: watch the stars and passing satellites, read a book by candlelight, make music, enjoy a cup of tea - or a glass of wine.

