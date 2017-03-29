BRADFORD – South Simcoe police have identified a man wanted in connection with a stabbing outside a restaurant Monday night.

Police went to the area of Holland Street West and Simcoe Road just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Officers learned a 26-year-old Bradford man had left a restaurant and was confronted by another man.

Police believe they have an on-going argument with each other, and there was a fight.

The first man was stabbed in the chest.

Both left the scene before police arrived, but officers found the victim at his home. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After first being unco-operative with investigators, he has since been interviewed.