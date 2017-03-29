On to District Competition!

The Bradford & District Lions Club hosted the Region 8 Effective Speaking Competition – a public speaking competition for elementary and secondary school students. The first and second-place winners of contests hosted by Lions Clubs in Stayner, Alliston, Angus, Wasaga Beach, Elmvale and Bradford competed in the Jr. (Grades 4-6), Intermediate (Grades 7-9) and Senior (Grades 10-12) categories, and for the first time, in Jr. French, at the Regional level.

Parents, grandparents and siblings came out to hear the 19 young contestants deliver their speeches in the Bradford Lions Den on March 25. Evaluated by a panel of judges, the first place winner in each category will advance to the District E-12 speak-off in Port Carling this weekend, facing competition from across Simcoe County and Muskoka Region.

“We are seeing the best of the best today,” said convenor, Bradford Lion Debbie Jeske.

The young speakers were passionate, funny, informative - and kept their cool in front of an audience of over 50 people.

The importance of following your dreams; of positivity and inspirational role models “from Steve Jobs... to the young child who battles cancer like a warrior;” and topics that ranged from hockey great Tim Horton, Technology, Dementia, Left-handedness and phobias, to the challenges and triumphs of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; “If people make jokes about ADHD I don't care, because I'm not paying attention.”) - the speeches were intriguing, and entertaining.

In addition to their prepared speeches, contestants in the Intermediate and Senior categories were challenged to come up with an impromptu 2 to 3 minute speech on a randomly-selected topic. With only 15 minutes to prepare, it proved to be the most difficult aspects of the contest - but the young speakers rose to the challenge, earning applause and giving the judges a difficult task.

The winners were:

Sr. Speaker – 1st place, Jamie White (Bradford).

Intermediate - 1st place – Jaclyn White (Bradford), 2nd – Elyssa Demelo-Clem (Angus).

Jr. English - 1st place Kaleb Christophersen (Bradford), 2nd – Quinn Russell (Bradford)

Jr. French - 1st – Bryn Coutts (Bradford), 2nd – Ryan Theriault (Bradford).

Only first place winner goes on; if unable to attend the District contest, the 2nd place winner will take his or her place.