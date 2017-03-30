Free Graphic Design courses in Bradford

BradfordWORKS and EPIC (Enterprise Promotion and Innovation Centre) are offering the next free class in a Multimedia Apprenticeship program in Bradford.

“Graphic Design with Photoshop” is a two-day, hands-on training session that will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4 and 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at bradfordWORKS, 95 Holland St. West in Bradford, Unit 105. The introductory session is designed for people looking for opportunities in the Graphic Design field, Entrepreneurs interested in developing their own marketing material, Marketing and Administrative staff responsible for creating promotional materials.

Under the instruction of Ahmed Zakaria, who has a background of working with international Ad agencies, participants will become familiar with Photoshop, the interface, tools, manipulations, plugins, Import and Export, requirements for Press and Web, and the tricks of creating appealing graphics. The course is free, thanks to support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and Town of BWG, but interested participants are asked to pre-register with bradfordWORKS at 905-778-9058 or email martha@contactsouthsimcoe.ca.

Coming up on April 18 & 19: a two-day training session on Advanced Graphic Design, covering advanced design tools, working with Vector Graphics, press requirements, making print-ready documents, developing a logo, creating business cards, letterhead, posters and flyers, using Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw and InDesign. The advanced session will also be held at bradfordWORKS; call 905-778-9058 or email martha@contactsouthsimcoe.ca to register.