Holy Trinity HS students on the road to Vimy

On April 9, 1917, four Canadian Divisions, fighting as a unified Canadian Corps for the first time, succeeded where others had failed, and captured Vimy Ridge from German forces. The attack was launched at 5:30 a.m. on Easter Monday morning. By the time it was over, a total of 3,598 Canadians had lost their lives in the assault – among the 60,000 Canadians killed in World War I - and thousands more were wounded. The battle has been seen as a turning point, in building a Canadian identity.

This April 9 marks the 100th Anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, and over 10,000 Canadian students and teacher-chaperones will be travelling to Europe, for the ceremonies. The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board is participating on a Board-wide basis, with all 9 of its high schools sending groups to Vimy.

Bradford’s Holy Trinity Catholic High School is sending a group of 24 Grade 10, 11 and 12 students, accompanied by 4 chaperones.

“I feel so privileged to be able to do it,” says teacher/planner Rebecca Devries. “We’re actually doing something different. We’re running the Vimy program as a 2-credit program.”

Students participating in the Leadership program were chosen through an application and interview process last year, and will earn a History credit, “focused on Canada, Canada’s identity at Vimy,” and a Religion credit. Not only are students studying the history of World Wars I and II, they are also exploring issues of tolerance and humanity, through the Holocaust.

The group leaves April 6, on the Education First Tour, arriving in Amsterdam, where they will visit the Anne Frank House. Each student has been given a Holocaust Survivor story, in addition to the biography of a soldier, says Devries, to study and research. The students are also required to pick a topic related to some aspect of the trip, and present a “micro-talk” to their peers, adding to the overall educational experience. A student with Dutch heritage has chosen to speak on the Dutch Resistance in World War II; another, who has a relative listed on the Beaumont Hamel Memorial, will present information relating to that battle.

“Those personal stories come out. We’re doing our best here to get the students involved in the act of Remembrance, so they can come back changed,” says Devries.

From Amsterdam, the group will travel to the Vimy Region, where they will attend the 100th Anniversary ceremonies, and visit the Canadian National Vimy Memorial and Beaumont Hamel Newfoundland Memorial. The students plan to bring hand-made poppies, to place on the graves of Canadian soldiers buried overseas.

Devries notes that the Vimy Memorial was the one WWI memorial that wasn’t destroyed by Adolph Hitler’s Nazi occupying forces in World War II – perhaps because the memorial, designed by Toronto architect and sculptor Walter Allward, didn’t glorify a victory, but honoured the sacrifice of soldiers.

After Vimy, and a visit to the EFT program at the Artois Expo in Arras, where students will explore interactive WWI displays and a Rick Hanson Foundation presentation of the Invictus Games sports competition for service men and women with life-altering injuries, they’ll head to Normandy to tour WWII sites.

The 10-day tour ends in Paris, with visits to the Louvre and Notre Dame cathedral – balancing history and culture.

“I’m really excited. It’s going to be a really big event,” says Grade 10 student Sophie, especially excited about the dignitaries expected to attend the ceremonies on April 9. It is, she says, “a learning experience, to learn the history behind everything.”

Christina, also in Grade 10, is looking forward to “feeling what the soldiers felt. Now that we’ve learned about it, I’m really excited,” to see the actual sites of so much history, she says.

The Holy Trinity Catholic High School group has done some fundraising over the past year, but the focus has been largely on research and history. They have received support from the Bradford Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, which last week presented the school with a cheque for $900 to help offset some of the costs of the trip.

Any group, individual or business interested in sponsoring the student trip to Vimy can contact Devries at Holy Trinity Catholic High school, 905-775-4841.