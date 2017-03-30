Vulnerable Persons Registry officially launches

Monday saw the official launch of the partnership between South Simcoe Police and CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors), to bring the new online Vulnerable Persons Registry to residents of South Simcoe.

This is a free initiative that allows vulnerable individuals or their guardians or caregivers – seniors, individuals of all ages with cognitive challenges, etc. - to register in a secure online database that will be readily available to police in case of an emergency, as when a loved one goes missing.

Information gathered includes the vulnerable person's name, date of birth, emergency contact information, detailed description, known routines, likes and dislikes, special needs and a photo – only shared with Emergency Services in the case of emergency.

“The South Simcoe Police Service is proud to be partnering together with CHATS to provide the citizens of Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil with access to an electronic Vulnerable Persons Registry... a great example of a police/community partnership that will provide an enhanced level of comfort to families who live with or care for a vulnerable person,” said Inspector John Van Dyke.

“CHATS is delighted to be able to work in partnership with South Simcoe Police on this critical initiative to enhance protection and prevention for the must vulnerable in our community,” said CHATS CEO Christina Bisanz, noting that both her organization and police “have similar concerns, as they relate to Seniors.”

She pointed out that the program goes beyond seniors, to include “those who are affected with Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia, Acquired Brain Injury, Autism Spectrum Disorder or a Mental Health illness. Any one of these conditions could cause an individual to exhibit behaviour patterns such as wandering, inability to communicate, fascinations or fearful/aggressive social responses... The Vulnerable Persons Registry helps us be better prepared to keep them safe.”

For more information or to registers see www.vulnerablepersonsregistry.ca or call 1-888-812-4287.

Although CHATS services are currently limited to Bradford West Gwillimbury, the Registry will be open to residents in both BWG and Innisfil, and CHATS will also connect Innisfil residents with appropriate services within their municipality.

“We are extremely pleased that we're partnered with CHATS, who will be managing the Vulnerable Persons Registry. We are very confident it will be used by people in our catchment area,” said South Simcoe Police Chief Rick Beazley.

Online Registries are already offered in Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Guelph, and Stratford – but not yet in York Region, or Barrie.