Gruesomely delightful Little Shop of Horrors

Cookstown – Spring is in the air, and gardeners everywhere are itching to get their fingers into the dirt – so what more fitting show could South Simcoe Theatre present than Little Shop of Horrors, a musical about a meek and lovesick floral assistant who discovers an exotic plant with an unfortunate craving?

The plant brings fame and fortune to the flower shop as it grows larger, hungrier, and more bad-tempered in a delightfully gruesome Motown-flavoured musical.

It's community theatre at its best. Directed by Richard Varty, with choreography by Heather Dennis (both from Bradford); co-produced by Jodie Lang of Alliston and Kathy Simpson of Innisfil, the production stars Stephen Dobby, Nathan Heydon and Jenny Senior of Barrie, Beth Cromwell from Angus, Kevin Scharf and Chelsea Blake Willett of Orillia, and new to South Simcoe Theatre, Andrew Neeling (Penetang), and Olivia Lloyd and Alinka Chapman (Barrie).

The Musical runs April 6 to 23, with performances at the Old Town Hall Theatre, 1 Hamilton St. in Cookstown, at 8 p.m. on Thurs., Fri. and Sat., and 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $23 each; available from the box office, 705-458-4432.