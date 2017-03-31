David Salinas, in his first year of Politicial Science at the University of Toronto, knew he'd have to find a summer job to help pay for his tuition.

But he also knew that he didn't want to take a job that paid minimum wage, and didn't let him develop his skills. “I didn't want to just do a 9 to 5 cashier's job,” Salinas says. What he wanted was something that would allow him to build his interpersonal skills, to be an entrepreneur, and to set his own goals.

That's when he heard about Student Works (TM) Painting. The company, established in 1981, offers a unique franchise model – letting students be team leaders, to put together crews of student marketers and painters, to offer indoor and outdoor painting services.

Student Works (TM) Painting offers $5 million in liability insurance, full Worker's Compensation coverage and backs up the work with a 3-year written guarantee; the student crews are trained to do the marketing, selling and painting. The company not only provides the basic model, it also provides connections, and mentoring. “It's like going to business school without going to business school... It just puts you to work right away,” says Salinas.

“You're your own boss. You have your own teams of painters, you have your own marketers.”

And, he says, “You have to earn every client. You have to knock on every door. But it's worth it.”

Salinas has another, ulterior motive. As a “millennial”, he has felt stigmatized by the perception that young people in his generation aren't interested in working, and expect to be handed everything. “It's an opportunity to really address the fact that students aren't lazy,” but are hard-working, and conscientious, he says.

Salinas intends to be the face of Student Works (TM) Painting in Bradford and the surrounding area, working hands-on, to guarantee the quality of the work, and offer “110%” commitment and enthusiasm – and inspire his teams.

“At the end of the day, I'm not selling the company. I'm selling myself.”

Asked about his drive and leadership, Salinas credits his years in Army Cadets, in Aurora, with teaching him the value of discipline, perseverance, and of leadership. “I'm transferring those skills to this business,” he says.

Salinas will be putting together 2 or 3 teams of painters, to offer all interior and exterior painting, cleaning and staining decks, painting and sealing concrete floors, using top quality paints, primers and stains, with equipment and training provided by partner company, Dulux Paints.

It is, he says, a chance to “make my own job, be my own boss... really making a name for myself.” And, he hopes, the connections he makes and the skills he learns will help him in his career development, beyond university – proving to be the kind of skills that are transferable to management positions.

But, Salinas says, it's “one step at a time. Right now, it's painting. I'm doing this to help the community, to serve the community, to beautify the community.”

His goal is “95% satisfaction” - but only because 100% is “unrealistic” – doing the work quickly without sacrificing quality, and offering great prices because, after all, “we're students. We have student wages.” And estimates are free.

For more information, and to book an “early bird” deal call David Salinas at 289-338-5325 or email david1998salinas@hotmail.com. He might not answer right away – after all, he's still in school – but he will return calls.

Salinas and Student Works (TM) Painting will also be at the Bradford Board of Trade's Home & Lifestyle Show at the Bradford Community Centre on Saturday, April 22. Drop by to enter for a chance to win a free interior paint job - or enter to win by visiting StudentWorksPainting-Bradford on Facebook.com, and liking the site.

