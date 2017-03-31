Shining a light on Chiari Malformation

Jennifer Booth and Frank Donkin have four sons in their blended family. Their youngest, Mason, will turn five this April – but from the day of his birth, he has had health problems, says Jenn.

Chronic constipation. Insomnia. Pain. Mason would awaken in the middle of the night, arching his back and screaming in agony.

At first doctors prescribed laxatives, in ever-increasing dosages. When that didn't work, there were rectal biopsies, testing for celiac disease, lactose intolerance, Crohn's and Colitis. “He was tested for everything... He's been put through a bunch of trial-and-error testing,” Jenn says, but the results always came back negative. “It almost seemed to me that people didn't believe me.”

Finally, she filmed one of Mason's late-night episodes, and forwarded the video to his doctor. It was a game-changer.

Suspecting a neurological condition, the doctor sent Mason for an MRI – which finally gave the family a diagnosis: Chiari Malformation.

Chiari Malformation is a structural condition of the brain that crowds the cerebellum, sometimes pushing it into the upper spinal cord, blocking the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and resulting in neurological problems, muscle weakness, pain, dizziness and balance problems, headache, lack of eye-hand co-ordination and fine motor skills, fatigue, nausea, difficulty swallowing, sore feet, insomnia, incontinence.

“Chiari is so different for every person,” says Jenn, who had never heard of the condition before the diagnosis.

“It's misdiagnosed constantly,” says Frank, even though it affects an estimated 1 in 1000 persons.

Mason is now being monitored by a neurosurgeon at the Hospital for Sick Children, and is a candidate for Decompression Surgery, to increase the space available for his cerebellum and brain stem. He wears ankle braces to help walk and balance, and counteract his collapsed arches.

He started school in September, but has already missed 20 days, because of his condition and compromised immune system. He is still in pain, still has insomnia and other symptoms. Jenn and Frank are hoping that surgery will provide relief for their son.

On March 27, one day before Mason was scheduled for a full MRI to determine the severity of his malformation, and the type of surgery he will need, the family stopped by Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire & Emergency Services, on a training night. Mason, who wants to be a firefighter, wore a Jr. Fire Chief's helmet and a set of miniature coveralls over a pair of Fire Truck pajamas, as he and his family toured the fire station.

They were there to share information on Chiari with the firefighters, and to receive a cheque for $500 from the volunteers, money raised through the Firefighters' annual car wash.

To raise awareness of Chiari Malformation and money for research, the family plans to hold a Walkathon at the BWG Leisure Centre on July 15 – and invited the firefighters to participate, an invitation that was accepted.

“It's hard on us, it's hard on the family,” admits Frank, encouraging anyone whose undiagnosed suite of symptoms matches that of Chiari Malformation to talk with their doctor, and consider Chiari as a possibility. “The only way to help Mase is he needs to have the surgery,” which may remove a piece of his skull, and a vertebra.

Mason can't always describe how he's feeling. He'll say, “My head is pinching,” when he has a headache; or “My legs are burning,” when he's tired and in pain. “I am sure there are others dealing with Chiari,” Jenn says. “I feel if there's more awareness, there will be more of an understanding for my son.”





