BDHS students heading to Vimy 100 ceremonies

By the time this is story is in print, 29 Bradford District High School students and their 4 teacher-chaperones will be in Europe, on their way to the Vimy Ridge 100th Anniversary ceremony taking place in France.

The group is one of hundreds from across Canada, attending Vimy through Education First Tours. They'll be visiting sites important to World Wars I and II, participating in interactive displays and exhibits that let them experience life in the trenches; and will be among the 25,000 Canadian students participating at the Vimy 100 ceremonies on April 9, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the dignitaries.

It was on April 9, 1917, that four Canadian divisions, fighting as a unified Canadian Corps for the first time, succeeded where others had failed, and captured Vimy Ridge. The attack was launched at 5:30 a.m.; by the time it was over, 3,598 Canadians had lost their lives in the assault – among the 60,000 Canadians killed in World War I – and nearly double that number had been wounded.

The BDHS contingent flew out on April 1, for a 12 day tour that started in Berlin. “It's more than just World War I,” said history teacher Brett Dyck. The students will also be visiting the Sachsenhausen Concentration camp, and during their stay in the Netherlands, the Anne Frank Museum.

On April 7, they will be in France, to visit war memorials and cemeteries, and participate in the Vimy 100 ceremony, wrapping up their tour in Paris and Versailles.

“It's kind of a trip of a lifetime,” for the Grade 10, 11 and 12 students, said Dyck, all of whom did their own fundraising to cover the costs. The goal is “to have the kids have an appreciation of what their forefathers did... It's a life-changing event.”

Student Nadia Brophy already has a greater appreciation of the sacrifices of the soldiers. Each student was given the name of a soldier who fell during World War I, and was asked to do research on their background, and how they served.

“It's so important to honour each individual who died at that time,” says Brophy. “There are thousands and thousands who died, but each one is a person,” an individual. Her soldier, James Agnew “was only 24 when he passed away.”

For some of the students, a high point will be the visit to Amsterdam and to Anne Frank's house. Emma read The Diary of Anne Frank, and is moved to think about visiting the historic site. “She was so close to my age, at the time I read it,” she says – underlining another link between the students and the young lives, soldiers and civilians, that were part of the history they are now studying.