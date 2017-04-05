BRADFORD – A woman faces multiple charges after South Simcoe police caught a driver talking on a cellphone.

During lunch hour March 30, an officer on traffic duty on Summerlyn Trail spotted a car go by with a driver having an animated conversation while holding a cellphone.

As the officer followed the car west, police said it went through a red light at Langford Boulevard.

The car was stopped, its driver verbally identified herself and was given a number of tickets.

When the officer checked the woman's identity later, it was determined her sister's name had been given.

A 34-year-old Bradford woman turned herself in to police on Tuesday.

She was charged with driving under suspension, using a G1 licence with no accompanying driver, failing to identify herself to police, failing to stop for a red light and driving with a hand-held communication device.