BWG Community Clean-up!

BWG's Spring Community Clean Up Day will take place this Saturday, April 8.

Volunteers of all ages, willing to pick up litter and clean up the Town, are invited to participate. The day starts at 9 a.m. at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre parking lot, 125 Simcoe Rd. Buses will be provided, to take the volunteers to several areas selected for this year's Clean-Up – and then back to the Community Centre for a free “Thank-You” luncheon.

Participants should come dressed for the weather; disposable gloves, reflective vests and garbage bags will be provided. The event is ideal for High School Students, looking for community hours. Students are reminded to bring their forms to the event, to be signed by the organizers. For more information, contact Mike O'Hare, Manager of Parks & Property at 905-775-2162 ext. 5201 or mohare@townofbwg.com.