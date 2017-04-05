Three men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Barrie woman in mid-March.

Dana Camber, 50, died of a single shotgun wound to the abdomen at her Kozlov Street apartment.

Greg Keays, 26, of Innisfil, and James Garthwaite, 22, from Toronto, and an unnamed 26-year-old Barrie man, have all been charged with first-degree murder.

City police have released no further details about what happened or why on March 14.

“How everybody is known to one another, what led to this, those are the specifics I can't speak to because they are part of the active investigation,” said Const. Sarah Bamford.

City police used search warrants in numerous locations – including Henderson Drive in Innisfil, and several addresses in Barrie, Toronto and Mississauga – to investigate the shooting.

Keays was arrested Monday in Barrie, appeared in bail court Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, April 24.

Garthwaite was arrested in Toronto just after 7 a.m. Wednesday and had a scheduled court appearance the same day in Barrie.

The Barrie man was arrested just after noon on Wednesday and is to appear in court Thursday.

Bamford said the Barrie man has not been named by city police because his information is not before the courts yet.

People living in the 101 Kozlov St. apartment building where the death occurred will be relieved to know the arrests have been made, according to manager Linda Boivin.

"Tenants can have some peace of mind now," she said, after hearing of the arrests. "They've had so many questions."

Approximately 80% of residents are elderly, she added.

"We're still so bedazzled by the whole thing. We never expected anything like that to happen here," Boivin said. "It's a nice place. Everyone is so friendly. For this to happen, we still don't believe it."

She said she appreciated work done by Barrie police in making the arrests.

"They've done their job following up on things," she added.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The Criminal Code of Canada states 'Murder is first degree murder when it is planned and deliberate.' A person who is convicted of first degree murder is sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Police received a 911 call at 2:41 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 reporting there had been a shooting inside 101 Kozlov St.

Arriving officers found a woman with no vital signs at the seven-storey Maplewood Place.

She was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The forensic post-mortem results issued from the Office of the Chief Coroner on Thursday, March 16 said she died from a single shotgun wound to the abdomen.

The city police homicide unit says this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 705-725-7025, ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.

This was Barrie's third homicide of 2017.

James Pasowisty, 51, and his 19-year-old son Nickolas, died of multiple stab wounds at a William Street house on Feb. 8.

Dyrrin Daley, 24, of Barrie, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

(With files from Ian McInroy)

