Library closing for renovations

Bradford - The BWG Public Library will be closed for renovations, from 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. The renovations will include the creation of a new single service “point of access”, a “one-stop-shop” approach where library patrons will be able to get help in locating items, printing a document or borrowing library materials.

The renovations will also create a more open and inviting space at the front of the library, where users will be able to browse displays and explore different aspects of the library collection – books, DVDs and other resources.

During the closure, patrons can continue to drop off books using the outside book drops. For more information see www.bradford.library.on.ca or call 905-775-3328 – or follow along for updates at BWGPL on Facebook, or Twitter@BWGLibrary.