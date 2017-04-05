Autism Spectrum Disorder is now the most commonly diagnosed neurological disorder, affecting 1 in 94 children with a range of challenges.

Sunday, April 2 was National Autism Awareness Day, and in Bradford members of the community gathered, to raise the Autism Awareness Day flag at the Court house, and share information and refreshments under sunny skies.

The flag-raising was organized by resident Nicole Kim, accompanied by her 12 year old son Ethan. In attendance were families and supporters, including BWG Deputy Mayor James Leduc, who read the Town's National Autism Awareness Day Proclamation, members of Town Council, and MP for York-Simcoe Peter Van Loan.

“Our society still has a long way to come to provide the right programs and the right support... so that everyone has the opportunity to reach their potential,” Van Loan said, expressing his thanks “to all who are meeting those challenges and providing support.”

Also in the audience were representatives of Autism Ontario, and Kerry's Place – Canada's largest provider of services for children, youth and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder – and local dance studio, Elite Dance Corps.

EDC offers The Dance Ability Movement, partnering “Dance Buddies” from the studio with kids with special needs, in a dance program. Started last summer, “it's been so much fun... It's been uplifting for us,” says Studio founder Tania Azevedo, whose son was diagnosed with ASD two years ago. When she realized how few activities were available to kids with special needs, she created The Dance Ability Movement to help fill the void, providing fun and a sense of accomplishment. “Everyone can dance!”

The flag was raised, the dancers performed, and supporters shared their hopes for a better understanding of the causes and treatment of ASD.