Pancakes in the Sugar Bush

By Bradford Times Staff

The "unofficial Mayor of Newton Robinson" Tyler Philp and first lady Jacquie cook up pancakes for the annual Newton Robinson Breakfast in the Sugarbush, Ont. on Saturday April 1, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

It’s become a tradition in the hamlet of Newton Robinson: a community pancake and maple syrup breakfast held in the sugarbush on the property of Peter and Patty Ellis.

The “unofficial mayor of Newton Robinson,” Tyler Philp – elected by an ad hoc council of volunteers – and his wife and First Lady, Jacquie, help cook pancakes and bacon on open griddles at this all-ages event, designed to bring the small community, located on County Rd. 27, together.

Looking for a Sugarbush experience? The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority hosts  Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation, 8195 Line 8 in Essa Twp., this Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 2 to 12, free for tots, and includes a Pancake, Maple Syrup and Sausage breakfast, wagon rides, live music, a chance to meet the friendly animals of Zoo To You, and more. All activities are included in the price of admission; small materials fee to build a birdhouse! Cash only, at the gate.
 