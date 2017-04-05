Pancakes in the Sugar Bush

It’s become a tradition in the hamlet of Newton Robinson: a community pancake and maple syrup breakfast held in the sugarbush on the property of Peter and Patty Ellis.

The “unofficial mayor of Newton Robinson,” Tyler Philp – elected by an ad hoc council of volunteers – and his wife and First Lady, Jacquie, help cook pancakes and bacon on open griddles at this all-ages event, designed to bring the small community, located on County Rd. 27, together.

Looking for a Sugarbush experience? The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority hosts Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation, 8195 Line 8 in Essa Twp., this Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 2 to 12, free for tots, and includes a Pancake, Maple Syrup and Sausage breakfast, wagon rides, live music, a chance to meet the friendly animals of Zoo To You, and more. All activities are included in the price of admission; small materials fee to build a birdhouse! Cash only, at the gate.

