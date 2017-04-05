Premier to visit area Thursday

NEW TECUMSETH -

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is scheduled to make an appearance at an area hospice facility on Thursday morning.

Wynne will stop by Matthews House Hospice on Highway 89 at 10 a.m., according to a news release issued by the facility.

Matthews House Hospice officials will give Wynne a tour of the site, including a viewing of day programs and community-based services available to the residents of southern Simcoe County.

Hospice officials will be discussing their need to raise $1 million for operations with the premier. Matthews House receives 4% of the dollars required for these programs through the provincial government.

Its current site on Highway 89 is the hub for the delivery of integrated hospice palliative care services in the community, services that will support individuals and families through serious illness and grief, and the health-care professionals who provide this important care in South Simcoe.

Staff and volunteers will also discuss the building of our new home at 131 Wellington St. E., in Alliston. Construction for that project begins this spring.

A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled fro April 27 at 11 a.m. at 131 Wellington St. E.