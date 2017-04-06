Amy and Chris Manning lost their beautiful baby girl, Grace on February 24, 2016, only 8 days after she was born.

Although doctors never identified a cause for the infant's death, Chris and Amy are grateful to have had that time with their daughter. Five of those days were spent at Emily's House children's hospice in Toronto.

The hospice provided a home-like setting, where the Mannings were able to hold a birthday party for Gracie, watch a hockey game with her, and host family dinners. In gratitude, and to ensure that other families facing similar heartbreak have a safe and caring place that offers end-of-life care for children, the couple organized the Grace Manning Memorial Hockey tournament. Held at the National Training Rinks on Stellar Drive in Newmarket, on April 1, Hockey for Grace raised funds and awareness for Emily's House.

The tourney sold out early, and on Saturday, a total of 12 teams came out to compete in Coed, Recreational and Competitive Divisions. Joining Amy in dropping the puck at centre ice were Newmarket Mayor Tony Van Bynen, Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, and BWG Councillor Peter Ferragine.

The Mannings, who reside in Bradford, originally set a fundraising goal of $5,000 – but thanks to community support, surpassed that target. “As we've been going it's been creeping up... We're blown away at the generosity,” Amy said. Local businesses and individuals, including Kobe Sportswear, Kidergy Indoor Playground, Gabie's Boutique, Sweet B's Catering & Confectionery, Pro Image-Newmarket and Create It Promotions, donated gifts for prizes, a Silent Auction and fundraising raffles.

The goal was doubled, to $10,000, with a promise: if the tourney and the Hockey for Grace Charity Social that followed in the evening hit the new target, Chris Manning would shave off his beard.

Emily's House was founded by the Philip Aziz Centre (PAC) for Hospice and respite care. It was named for Emily Yaskoo, who at the age of 9 was diagnosed with a fatal neurodegenerative disease, MLD (metachromatic leukodystrophy). Her indomitable spirit and brilliant smile inspired the name of the hospice for children.

On Tuesday, having reached the $10,000 goal, Chris Manning shaved off his beard.