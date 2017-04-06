Pet Appreciation at Pet Valu

April is Pet Appreciation Month at Pet Valu, 442 Holland St. West in Bradford.

To launch the month-long event, co-owner Liz Pegg was in the “dog house” on April 1 – where she vowed to remain until $500 was raised to bail her out.

Last year, it was husband Bob Pegg who was incarcerated, and it took nearly 4 hours to raise his “bail.” This year, Liz had collected over $400 in the first hour. All of the funds raised will go to local animal services, including Wishing Well Sanctuary and the Alliston & District Humane Society.

Coming up: On April 8, Zoo Med rep Anes Hotic will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to answer questions about Reptiles; and Paw-a-Cures Clippings will clip claws for only $10 per pet – cats and rabbits from 10 a.m. to noon, and Dogs from 1 to 3 p.m. Also, Laura Vree of Sweet Handmade will sell her edible paws – raising funds for local animal welfare.

April 22 is Pet Adoption Weekend with the Alliston & District Humane Society, which is bringing small animals and reptiles looking for a forever home, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don't forget to 'purchase' a paper paw for a donation, to post on the window of the store. Last year, the Bradford Pet Valu store led the way in fundraising in its district. “Pets are people too,” says Bob.

And Liz? She was released from her crate after 2 hours and 33 minutes – having raised $694!

