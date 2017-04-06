NEW TECUMSETH -

Premier Kathleen Wynne took an hour out of a busy schedule to drop by Matthews House Hospice outside Alliston on Thursday and chat with staff and volunteers.

The facility, located on Highway 89, is a “hub” for community-based services and day programs, providing end-of-life care, counselling and grief support to residents in Simcoe County and part of York Region, in an area that stretches from Angus south to Highway 9 and east to Highway 400.

Matthews House Hospice also operates a residential four-bed palliative and respite care hospice in Alliston, with plans to break ground for a new 10-bed facility later this month.

Wynne toured the comfortable Circle Room and the landscaped gardens that provide solace to clients, the kitchen where freshly baked date squares and brownies helped make the facility more home-like, and spoke with some of the more than 200 volunteers on which the hospice relies heavily.

She was thanked for her government’s $1-million commitment toward the operating costs of the new residential hospice, which will pay for registered nursing staff and personal support workers (PSWs).

But she was also reminded by Matthews House CEO Kim Woodland that the government provides no money for capital costs, and only 4% of the operating costs to deliver counselling services and wellness programs, which actually serve more people than the residential hospice.

