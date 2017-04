BRADFORD – A Rutherford Drive resident had his musical instruments stolen from his vehicle early Thursday.

South Simcoe police said the man heard his car alarm at 5:15 a.m. and came out to find both driver's side doors open and his electric keyboards missing.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.