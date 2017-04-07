Holy Trinity's China Crew

The contingent of Holy Trinity Catholic High School students heading to Europe on April 6 for a “Beaches and Battlefields” EFT Tour and credit course aren't the only ones readying their passports.

On April 29, the high school's “China Crew” - a Leadership team of 21 students and 6 teachers – will be travelling to China on a Mission trip, to work with local residents in a rural community outside Beijing. The students may help build an addition to the school or other needed infrastructure, teach English to young students, and will learn more about life in China, Chinese culture and history, while sharing a positive world view.

On March 23, the China Crew held a fundraising Spaghetti Dinner at the high school. While Dave and Mike Viveiros and the Student Hospitality team worked in the kitchen, preparing salads, garlic bread and spaghetti, China Crew students emceed the evening and served the guests – who were encouraged to bid on the many items donated for a fundraising Silent Auction.

“I can't believe all the stuff people have donated,” said teacher Cheryl McLaughlin, one of the chaperones on the trip. Donations included home baking and a hand-made quilt, student artwork, and elaborate gift baskets.

A conversation piece were the socks donated by Times Designs' Trish Verbekel. “If you can read this,” it said on the bottom of one sock, “I have fallen off the Great Wall,” it continued on the other sock.

The China trip is organized through the Me to We organization, an innovative social enterprise that offers life-changing and world-changing adventures around the world. Me to We was founded by Canadians Craig and Marc Kielburger.