Honouring a Vimy Ridge veteran

April 2017 – The Battle of Vimy Ridge continues to have modern-day lessons for amputees like Rob Larman and Tiffany Ross of Toronto, despite the passage of 100 years.

Larman, who lost his leg at the age of 14 when friends dared him to jump a train, now directs The War Amps PLAYSAFE Program. Tiffany, 10, was born a left arm amputee, and is now a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program.

To mark the 100th Anniversary of Vimy, they laid a rose at the grave of Ethelbert “Curley” Christian at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery, in honour of the remarkable sacrifice Christian made at Vimy that continues to inspire amputees today.

Christian lost all four limbs in the Vimy battle, and is believed to be the only quadruple amputee to have survived World War I. Despite his grievous injuries, he became a leading member of the newly-established War Amputations of Canada, and even returned to the battlefield for the dedication of the Vimy Memorial in 1936.

“Curley Christian passed away in 1954, but he continues to have a legendary status in The War Amps for how he overcame his amputations, particularly at a time when disability was very much a hidden and taboo subject,” says Larman. “Curley was there to offer assurance and advice to Second World War amputees.... and after my accident, those veterans did the same for me. Now we older amputees pass along this support and legacy to young amputees like Tiffany.”

Laying a rose at Christian's grave on behalf of The War Amps was both a way to honour Christian as a tremendous role model, and to put a face to the many Canadian soldiers who lost limbs at Vimy Ridge.

“These young men showed great bravery, both in fighting for their country and in readjusting to their new lives as amputees,” Larman says. “Through The War Amps we will continue the work and the example left by war amputee veterans like Curley, long into the future.”