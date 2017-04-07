Time to leave?

Complaints regarding the County of Simcoe's curbside collection of garbage and recycling.

Recent moves by the County to play a role in water and wastewater infrastructure, that would be funded not through Development charges or “user pay” but the tax levy.

And now, news that the revised assessments in property value by MPAC, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, will lead to a tax shift, with property owners in Bradford West Gwillimbury picking up a greater share of the County's tax levy.

The developments concern Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer and Deputy Mayor James Leduc, both of whom sit on County Council. Neither supported the County's decision to appeal to the provincial facilitator, and ask for powers that would allow the County to levy taxes to pay for servicing in the smaller northern municipalities.

Keffer and Leduc have also asked the County to consider capping the proposed tax shift, which otherwise will add 5.1% to the County levy.

In Council on Wednesday night, Mayor Keffer noted that only 4 years ago, the Town's share of the County increase translated into a 0.65% hike. This year, “Bradford West Gwillimbury needs $781,000 more from our residents to go for County revenues,” if there are no concessions or adjustments. “We're awaiting their analysis, but it doesn't look that promising right now.”

The Mayor put forward a Notice of Motion, advising that he will ask for a staff report on the “strengths, weaknesses,” process and costs involved in 3 options:

. Working out an improved deal within the County of Simcoe.

. Becoming a “Separated City,” like Barrie and Orillia.

. Considering “whether BWG would be better served by joining York Region.”

He noted that Bradford West Gwillimbury's increase in MPAC assessment is 9.1% - much closer to York Region municipalities like East Gwillimbury, Newmarket and Aurora, but considerably higher than the rest of Simcoe County, leading to the tax shift.

In the long term, even more concerning than the hike in the County levy could be the County's plan to get involved in Water/wastewater. “I'm afraid that the County is looking to have water and wastewater on the taxes,” said Mayor Keffer – which means that rural residents of BWG would be paying for water and wastewater services in northern Simcoe County, and urban ratepayers “would pay twice."

The Mayor said, “We want to make sure that our taxpayers are secure, and we're looking out for their issues.”

The Notice of Motion will come back to Council for a vote on April 18. In the meantime, Mayor Keffer urged his fellow councillors to “feel free to ask any residents what their advice would be,” as the Town waits for a response from the County.

The Notice of Motion is designed to present the proposal “in a transparent way, to let residents in our Town know what we're doing,” he said. But at the moment, he said, “we're in the penalty box” with the County.