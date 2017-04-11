BRADFORD – A man who called police to report an assault was instead arrested by officers Monday.

South Simcoe police called to a home at 6:45 p.m. determined that a man there was bound by a peace bond to avoid its occupants.

But the man was there when a woman was leaving for work, argued with her and broke the windshield of her car, police said.

Later that day, he was restrained and called police to report an assault.

A 63-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with mischief and three counts of breaking the terms of his release.

Police say alcohol was a factor in these events and the man was given new conditions, including abstaining from alcohol, and a May court date.