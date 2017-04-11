Goodbye to paper ballots

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is among a growing number of municipalities shifting to Internet and Telephone voting for the 2018 Municipal Elections.

When internet/telephone voting was first allowed, in 2003, only 12 municipalities chose the option. By 2010, that number was up to 44 – and in the last election, 97. Now, approximately 200 municipalities are using or considering Internet/Telephone.

Councillor Peter Ferragine supported the new method. “People wouldn't have to stand in long line-ups. Hopefully we'll be seeing higher numbers in voter turnout.”

Councillor Raj Sandhu agreed. “This would bring youth out. It would help with voters who can't get to a polling area, who are in wheelchairs.”

But there were concerns. “I'm for it and against it,” said Councillor Mark Contois, worried about voter fraud and undue pressure within a household “to vote one way or another,” without the security of a private ballot.

“I'm a big fan of the paper ballot,” agreed Councillor Gary Lamb, worried about hacking and fraud. He noted that in one municipality with a mail-in ballot, some people were throwing away their ballots at the post office “and other people were picking them up.” He added, “I'm really concerned every time you take a voting process away... We may lose control of the system. Quite frankly, this terrifies me.”

Councillors were assured that there will be security features – and public voting locations, for example at the Library or Leisure Centre, where voters could come for assistance from election officials, and to use a computer touch-screen to cast their ballot.

Another benefit: Internet/Telephone voting allows voters to cast their ballot at any time during a 7 to 10 day window prior to Election day – with “polls” open 24 hours.

Then there's the cost. Internet/Telephone voting is expected to cost $133,927.50 for 2018; a traditional paper ballot with tabulators , $166,492.50. A combination of both methods would cost $204,270.

Councillors voted to recommend support for Internet/Telephone voting. The issue comes back to Council for a final vote on April 18.