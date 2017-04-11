News Local

Goodbye to paper ballots

By Miriam King, Bradford Times

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is considering balloting by phone and computer, in the next municipal election.

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is among a growing number of municipalities shifting to Internet and Telephone voting for the 2018 Municipal Elections.

When internet/telephone voting was first allowed, in 2003, only 12 municipalities chose the option. By 2010, that number was up to 44 – and in the last election, 97. Now, approximately 200 municipalities are using or considering Internet/Telephone.

Councillor Peter Ferragine supported the new method. “People wouldn't have to stand in long line-ups. Hopefully we'll be seeing higher numbers in voter turnout.”

Councillor Raj Sandhu agreed. “This would bring youth out. It would help with voters who can't get to a polling area, who are in wheelchairs.”

But there were concerns. “I'm for it and against it,” said Councillor Mark Contois, worried about voter fraud and undue pressure within a household “to vote one way or another,” without the security of a private ballot.

“I'm a big fan of the paper ballot,” agreed Councillor Gary Lamb, worried about hacking and  fraud. He noted that in one municipality with a mail-in ballot, some people were throwing away their ballots at the post office “and other people were picking them up.”  He added, “I'm really concerned every time you take a voting process away... We may lose control of the system. Quite frankly, this terrifies me.”

Councillors were assured that there will be security features  – and  public voting locations, for example at the Library or Leisure Centre, where voters could come for assistance from election officials, and to use a computer touch-screen to cast their ballot.

Another benefit: Internet/Telephone voting allows voters to cast their ballot at any time during a 7 to 10 day window prior to Election day – with “polls” open 24 hours.

Then there's the cost. Internet/Telephone voting is expected to cost $133,927.50 for 2018; a traditional paper ballot with tabulators , $166,492.50. A combination of both methods  would cost $204,270.

Councillors voted to recommend support for Internet/Telephone voting. The issue comes back to Council for a final vote on April 18.