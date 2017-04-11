The gates are open at The Club at Bond Head

The imposing gates at the front entrance to The Club at Bond Head have given some visitors the idea that the golf club is private.

Although The Club at Bond Head is a ClubLink course, it's what the company calls a “hybrid” - offering a premium experience to its members on its two 18-hole championship courses, but also welcoming the public, to enjoy a round of great golf just minutes outside of Bradford.

PGA professional and Director of Operations, Reilly Erwin admits that for a while The Club at Bond Head did charge an “upscale premium” green fee. “Now we're more in the average range... We have to make sure we're competitive, accessible, affordable golf.”

Erwin, who was brought in to help revitalize the club, is delighted to offer local golfers the opportunity to play a round of golf on a “world class golf course... one of the Top 100 in Canada,” and the community a chance to enjoy the facilities and programs offered at the Club, which is just west of the hamlet of Bond Head, on Line 7.

Programs like the “Ladies' Night” on Tuesday evenings, for both members and the general public, with green fees priced from $45. “It's a very social, non-competitive night. The emphasis is on having a good time, and lots of fun,” Erwin says. The golf is light-hearted, no-one worries about the score – but there are competitions and tips from the pros, as well as special dinner options available in the Bistro.

“This really is a fun night that happens to take place on the golf course,” says Erwin. “The goal is to make everyone feel more comfortable,” while they enjoy an evening of outdoor activity.

There's a Men's Night on Wednesday evenings, for $69 - “somewhat more competitive... A lot of fun and shenanigans” - plus lessons with the Club's four CPGA pros, and an upgraded driving range that is also open to the public, for as little as $8.

“We're definitely open for business. We want people to enjoy and get to know us,” says Erwin – and that goes beyond golf.

The Club at Bond Head also offers great dining options, and a venue for special events, from charity and corporate golf tournaments for as few as 12 golfers, to private dinners, family celebrations, anniversaries and Weddings.

The Club at Bond Head can host the entire wedding, from ceremony to photos to reception, offering a range of wedding packages from as little as $99 per person. “We celebrate you,” says Banquet Manager Dianne Haddock, as she and the staff work with each client to customize each event. “It's your special event.”

She's assisted by the ruling genius in the kitchen, Executive Chef Steve Wilson. Wilson, who was employed for 20 years as Chef at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto, before coming to The Club at Bond Head, says “This is heaven, as a chef.”

Even before coming to the area, he partnered with the Holland Marsh Growers' Association to showcase their products, “and now I have the opportunity, living and working on the edge of the Marsh, to do even more... showcasing the amazing produce available.” Wilson has also inspired ClubLink to “go local”, introducing more local produce in all of its Club kitchens.

The “King Eddie” was famous for its Sunday and holiday brunches. “We've brought that sensibility here,” Wilson says. “A high-end brunch experience without having to break the bank. A Big City brunch. A “wow factor” brunch.”

The first of the season is the Easter Brunch, served up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, offering traditional breakfast items, plus a carvery, fresh waffles and omelettes made to order, salads, smoked and fresh fish, cheese blintzes “with brandied cream cheese and raisins,” and of course, sweets - all for only $38.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids ages 6 to 12, free for tots 5 and under.

“It's a great opportunity to showcase what we do here,” says Wilson. “I look at the brunches as auditions” - highlighting the food, the Club and the service. “It's the service that sets us apart. We're an amazing golf club, it's a beautiful space – but what sets us apart is the service.”

For more information, see bondhead.clublink.ca or follow on Facebook. For reservations for the Easter Brunch, or upcoming Mother's Day Brunch, contact Dianne Haddock, 905-778-9400 ext. 2235 or dhaddock@clublink.ca. For information on golf programs and specials, contact Reilly Erwin, PGA, 905-778-9400 ext. 2221 or rerwin@clublink.ca.

And feel free to come through the impressive gates at the entrance, to find a warm welcome. The Club at Bond Head officially opens for the season on April 13.