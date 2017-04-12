April Pools Day at the Aquatics Centre

There was a whole lot of splashing going on, at the Lions Aquatics Centre in Bradford on April 1.

It was April Pools Day, and about 95 people come out to learn more about water safety, the importance of swimming lessons, and of using lifejackets whenever on the water. Like seatbelts, lifejackets can only save lives when they are used.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the annual Lifejacket Relay race. The Bradford Lions, South Simcoe Police, BWG Fire & Emergency Services and Town of BWG Lifeguards all entered teams, competing for prizes and glory. Firefighters Jason Edghill, Zak Katz, Jordan Donnelly and Ryan Cheshire won the contest – seconds ahead of the lifeguards.

The event was sponsored by the Bradford & District Lions Club and the BWG Lifeguards, raising funds and awareness for the Lifesaving Society and its programs. The Aquatics Centre staff had set a target of $3,000 in fundraising, for the year; April Pools raised over $740 for the Lifesaving Society.

In addition to the pool-side activities, there booths set up in the Community Corner of the BWG Leisure Centre, where visitors could pick up safety information, give-aways, and balloon art created by The Twisted Ones.