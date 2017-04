BRADFORD – A car was stolen from an Aishford Road driveway overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

South Simcoe police say the 2007 Volkswagen Toureg was taken between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

It was locked and the keys were not in it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.