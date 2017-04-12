Vital signs at Southlake Regional

Dr. Dave Williams, CEO and president of Southlake Regional Health Centre, came to Bradford West Gwillimbury council in March, to thank the town for its financial support of the hospital, through the County of Simcoe.

Williams also provided an update of Southlake’s regional programs and innovations.

“It’s a very exciting time for us. We’re embracing the opportunity to provide world-class care close to home. There’s a commitment to put patients first,” he said. As an example, a new digital system will allow record sharing with Markham-Stouffville Hospital and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, and could be expanded to other hospitals, making Southlake a leader in innovation.

Southlake delivers eight regional programs, including cardiac, cancer, maternal child, youth and child mental health, and eating disorders programs, and “30% of the patients we see live outside of the Central Local Health Integration Network,” Williams said.

The hospital has 408 beds, 2,984 staff, 548 doctors, 867 students and 950 volunteers. Last year, it saw 23,480 admissions, and 372,457 outpatient visits. And with 106,945 emergency-room visits, it is one of the busiest hospitals in Ontario.

The challenge remains to ensure each patient receives excellence in care, and that even with the large volumes, Southlake provides “health care with a community-based feel,” Williams said. “People want excellent health care. They want exceptional patient experiences.”

The hospital is continuing to work toward providing better transitions into and out of care, more support in the community and better information sharing. One challenge facing all hospitals is dealing with “alternate level of care” patients: those with chronic conditions who are treated and should be released, but have nowhere to go and continue to occupy much-needed hospital beds.

Southlake currently has 82 alternate-level-of-care patients. Seventeen have been in hospital for more than 100 days; one has been there for 407 days. “That impacts all of us,” said Williams, suggesting collaboration with community organizations is needed to find a solution. There is a need to look at hospital capacity, but also “long-term-care capacity, and looking at the capacity to care for people at home,” he said.

Williams, a former astronaut, said he had introduced a corporate culture at Southlake that was based on NASA programs and core values – including “giving a damn,” putting patients first and encouraging everyone to speak up. The result has been recognition for Southlake as “one of Canada’s 10 most admired corporate cultures.”

And while being an astronaut was one of the most exciting things he has done, Dr. Williams told Councillors, “The most meaningful thing I’ve ever done is work in health care.”

He also thanked the Town for its planned participation in the Run or Walk for Southlake on Sunday, April 30.

The 15th annual Run or Walk for Southlake Regional Health Centre will be held in Newmarket, on Davis Drive, with runners and walkers passing underneath the walkway that links the hospital and the Medical Arts building across the road. Registration is only $50 for adults, $20 for students, but participants are encouraged to fundraise, to help support their Regional hospital.

The 2017 Nature’s Emporium Run or Walk for Southlake will start and finish at the Newmarket Seniors Meeting Place, 474 Davis Drive, with opening ceremonies at 8:15 a.m., and runners starting at 8:50 a.m. This year, only a 5K route is offered, but participants can Run, Walk or stroll. Enter as a team, or an individual. Register or pledge online at runforsouthlake.ca.

