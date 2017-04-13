Easter treats

Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny will be at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery on Yonge St. just north of Bradford on Good Friday, April 14. It's the annual Easter Egg Hunt, starting at 9 a.m. - inviting kids 8 and under to come and hunt for chocolate Easter Eggs in the greenhouses and meet the Big Bunny, while their parents enjoy the sights and scents of the Spring flowers now in bloom. Free, but donations of non-perishable food items for the Helping Hand Food Bank will be welcomed. Bring your camera!

Easter at the Leisure Centre

The Bradford West Gwillimbury Leisure Centre invites families to drop in for Easter Fun on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Free activities include Balloon Twister art, Face-painting, crafts, fun in the gym, a photo booth – and visits by the Easter Bunny and Gwilly the Town's Carrot Mascot. All are welcome to join the celebration, at no charge.

Eggs-ceptional Fun

Eggceptional Fun at the Elman W. Campbell Museum, 134 Main St. South in Newmarket, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy Easter Displays, activities, Egg decorating and Light refreshments, only $5 per participant, ages 4 to 10. Please pre-register at 905-953-5314 or elmanmuseum@rogers.com.

Easter Drama

Innisfil Community Church, 1571 Innisfil Beach Road, hosts a Good Friday Service that includes a dramatic portrayal of the The Last Supper, in music and drama. A journey through the powerful emotion surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus, with each disciple recounting their experiences and understanding of the man called Jesus. The Good Friday service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 14, and repeated on Easter Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m. There is no charge for this presentation.