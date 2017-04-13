Little Shop... big fun

It comes from a time when the American dream was a “sweet little house” in the suburbs, when “bad boy” heroes wore leather and rode motorcycles – and when movies sublimated the Cold War and threat of nuclear disaster into the threat of alien invasion, warning the public to “watch the skies.”

The original Little Shop of Horrors was a low-budget horror-comedy movie, released in 1960 – the same year that saw such classics as The Lost World, The Time Machine, The Angry Red Planet, and The Amazing Transparent Man unleashed upon the viewing public.

In Little Shop, Seymour Krelborn, the lowly employee of a skid row florist, creates a new species of plant with an unhealthy appetite and a hidden agenda, leading to wholesale mayhem.

Little Shop of Horrors the Musical captures the essence of the period and transforms it into pure fun. Written in 1982 by Howard Ashman, with music by Alan Menken, the musical pays homage to the 1960s both in its Motown flavour and doo-wop chorus, and in the hinted extraterrestrial origin of Audrey II, the Venus flytrap-like plant with a taste for humanity.

South Simcoe Theatre has put together a delightful production on its Cookstown stage. The “Doo Wop Girls,” Ronnette, Chiffon and Crystal (actually, there are five in the chorus, played stylishly by Chelsea Blake, Alinka Agelova, Jenny Senior, Grace Sutherland and Beth Cromwell) provide a great rock commentary as the backdrop for the anguished longing of Seymour (Stephen Dobby), the object of his love, Audrey (Olivia Lloyd), her boyfriend, sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello (Andrew Neelin), and flower shop owner Mushnik (Kevin Scharf).

And, of course, there’s Audrey II – the plant that brings Seymour fame and the flower shop success, but at a price that becomes ever more horrific. This is one production where the off-stage players – not only the band, but puppeteers Asher Mazor and Megan Lang and the voice of Audrey II, Nathan Heydon – are every bit as important as those on stage, as they frame the question: What price would you pay for success?

It’s delicious fun that gets back to the “roots” of the early ’60s, and blossoms on the Cookstown stage.

Catch Little Shop of Horrors at the Old Town Hall Theatre, 1 Hamilton St. in Cookstown, until April 23 – with 8 p.m. performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday. Tickets are $23 per person; call the South Simcoe Theatre box office at 705-458-4432 to reserve.