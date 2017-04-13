More road construction planned

The Town of BWG plans to move forward with the rehabilitation of 8 urban roads in the northeast quadrant of Bradford in 2017: Lee Avenue, Mason Ave., Porter St., Cambridge Crescent, Kneeshaw Place, Nelson St., and portions of Britannia Ave. and Scanlon Ave.

A review found that the pavement is in poor condition; sidewalks, gutters and curbs are in poor to fair condition – and the watermains, which range in age from 37 to 52 years old, are ductile iron and prone to breakage.

Staff looked at four options for rehabilitation, which ranged from replacing the top coat of asphalt at a cost of $800,000 (Option 1), to full reconstruction of all 8 roads (Option 4), costing $10 million.

The staff report did not recommend Option 1 – although the cost was low, it would add only 1-5 years to the lifespan of the roads – or Option 4, which would add 30 to 40 years to the lifespan but create a financial burden and deplete the Town's reserve funds.

Staff recommended “Option 3” - removing and replacing the asphalt surfaces, installing proper curbs and gutters, replacing deficient sidewalks bays and adding sidewalks ramps on 5 of the 8 roads; and rebuilding Nelson St. from Scanlon to Britannia, Britannia from Barrie to Colborne; and Scanlon from Barrie to Colborne. Watermains, storm and sanitary sewers would be replaced on Scanlon. The estimated cost: was $3 million, with the money to come from various reserve funds.

Councillor Gary Baynes noted that while he preferred full reconstruction of all 8 streets, “that is not the prudent option. Option 3 is clearly the best bang for the buck.” He added, “This Council has a commitment to the older parts of Town.. This is delivery on that commitment.”

Councillor Peter Dykie agreed, but asked that the southern portion of Bradford get similar consideration – especially roads like Maplegrove and Valleyview.

Director of Engineering Arup Mukherjee warned that tender bids may come in higher than the estimate, since the Town is late in tendering. “We're well into spring.”

“Hopefully there won't be any big surprises,” said Mayor Rob Keffer.

The construction is part of the Town's Asset Management plan, seeking to maintain roads to a higher standard, delaying the need for full reconstruction.