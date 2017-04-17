The Good Friday Egg Hunt at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery, on Yonge St. north of Bradford, is a beloved tradition.

Children 8 and under dress up to meet the Easter Bunny – and then hunt through the greenhouses and retail store, searching for the thousands of chocolate eggs hidden by the Bunny and his helpers. For their parents and caregivers, there's the fun of the hunt, but also the opportunity to purchase spring flowers, from Easter Lilies to potted tulips and hyacinths, just coming into bloom and filling the greenhouses with colour and scent.

Last year, the Good Friday Egg Hunt went ahead despite an ice storm that knocked out power to surrounding areas. This year, the sun was shining – and a long line-up formed in the parking lot, waiting for the doors to open and the fun to begin.

Many visitors brought donations of non-perishable food for the Helping Hand Food Bank, to share the Easter season with those in need.