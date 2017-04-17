My Canada - A Canadian experience

Bradford West Gwillimbury's Al Shteiwe family members were invited to participate in a truly Canadian experience recently – when 3 volunteers brought the family of Syrian refugees to Shaw's Maple Sugar Bush in Oro-Medonte.

The sugar bush, in operation since 1904, provided wagon rides, demonstrations of sap collection and use of an evaporator in the Sugar Shack to produce pure maple syrup – and finally, a tasting of pancakes and syrup in the Pancake House.

Thanks to owner Terri-Lynn Shaw for making the visit so special. The family thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Over their first year in Canada, the Al Shteiwe family has experienced strawberry, blueberry and apple picking, visited the Elmvale Zoo, visited a Pumpkin Patch with follow-up activities, and toured the Christmas lights of Bradford West Gwillimbury. As well, volunteers have brought the family to various activities and events within the community – a sampling of the many places to visit and things to do over the different seasons.