Rebecca Chilvers, Dalhousie University student and former Bradford resident, has been recognized as an Academic All-Canadian by U Sports, the leader in University sports in Canada.

It is Chilvers first time to be listed on the U Sports Honor Roll, which requires honorees to maintain a grade point average of A-minus or higher, and to be enrolled as a student athlete at their academic institution.

Chilvers is in second year, in Medical Sciences. A Dean's List student, she received Dalhousie and in-course scholarships, and is a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society. She is also a member of the Dalhousie Women's Hockey Team.

“Hockey has meant so much to me, from playing to coaching minor hockey in my home town of Bradford, to now playing with the women's hockey team at Dalhousie,” she says. “Hockey has given me the opportunity to make life-long friends, learn how to face adversity, and focus on my studies.” She started playing at the age of 5, with the Bradford Bulldogs.

Chilvers is also involved in the community. During her first year at Dalhousie, she volunteered weekly at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre dialysis unit, connecting with the patients. She has also volunteered with Halifax's Ronald McDonald House's Home For Dinner Program, and recently went on a medical mission to Guatemala, providing healthcare to rural areas of the Central American country.