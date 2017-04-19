70th Anniversary of Tec-We-Gwill

The Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute celebrates its 70th Anniversary on Saturday, April 22, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the historic Tec-We-Gwill WI Hall in Newton Robinson.

Over the past 70 years, this active branch has contributed many hours of community service, hosted a monthly luncheon, made dresses for charity, knitted washcloths and baby bonnets for Canada Comforts; held a Bra Amnesty to boost awareness of both Canadian Breast Cancer Research and the Change Her World Organization, and donated Bears, Books and Blankets, to First Responders through the WI Quincy Bear Project, to be handed out to traumatized children in emergency situations.

For over 20 years, the WI has held a Walkathon for Camp Quality, a summer camp for kids living through cancer – raising over $15,000 each year.

The Institute has organized dances at the community hall, provided educational workshop and guest speakers, and this year alone will record over 1,300 hours of volunteer work.

All that for an organization that started 70 years ago, with a group of young farm wives – who within 2 years of launching the WI, gave birth to 22 babies. It was known locally as the “Institute flu.”

Help the ladies celebrate. For more information on Women's Institute, or to attend the Anniversary on April 22, please contact 705-435-6427 or email tecwegwillwi@gmail.com, to RSVP.