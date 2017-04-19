The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has transformed the celebration of Christmas and Easter into fun family experiences for all of its residents.

Residents of all backgrounds and faiths were welcomed to attend the free BWG Celebrates Easter event held at the BWG Leisure Centre in Bradford on April 15 – a morning of Camp games and Parent-tot activities in the gym, free face-painting and balloon art for the kids, crafts, and free family photos at the Take My Photo photobooth.

And while the Easter Bunny was busy elsewhere, Captain Carrot was on hand, sharing hugs with the kids at the inclusive Town event.