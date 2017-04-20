INNISFIL – A man was shot with a pellet gun and robbed of his car Wednesday night on the 10th Line, near Lake Simcoe.

South Simcoe police called at 8 p.m. arrived to find a man with several pellet gun wounds to his shoulder.

Officers were told he saw two youths walking along the side of the road and, knowing one, stopped to talk to them.

The one he knew got into the car behind him, pulled a pellet gun and demanded money, police said.

The man was then shot numerous times, but was able to escape.

Police say a youth jumped behind the wheel , drove the car into a ditch and ran off.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Officers quickly found the youth and arrested a 17-year-old Innisfil resident.

He was charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and theft over $5,000.

The youth was held for a bail hearing.